Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

230418-N-YU102-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Travis Wood, commanding officer of Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew, left; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7 (second from left); Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee (far right), commander, Submarine Force; and ROK Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dongkeon Oh, executive officer of ROK Navy submarine ROKS SON WON IL (SS-072); hold a conversation aboard Maine, April 18. During their time at sea aboard the submarine, the senior leaders were provided tours and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities, which operates globally under U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

