Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

230418-N-YU102-1174 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 18, 2023) From left, Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Travis Wood, commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold crew; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, commander, Fleet Submarine Force;, and U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7; pose for a photo during an underway embark aboard Maine, April 18. During their time at sea aboard the submarine, the senior leaders were provided tours and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities, which operates globally under U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

