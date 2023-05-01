Distinguished visitors spend time at sea aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741).

230418-N-YU102-1104 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, left, speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, commander, Fleet Submarine Force (second from left); Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, Submarine Force (far right); and ROK Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dongkeon Oh, executive officer of ROK Navy submarine ROKS SON WON IL (SS-072); aboard the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) during an underway embark in vicinity of Guam, April 18. During their time at sea aboard the submarine, the senior leaders were provided tours and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities, which operates globally under U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Wilson)

