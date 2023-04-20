U.S. Army Col. Werner J. Barden, 519th Hospital Center commander (left) gives Maj. Tynika Reese, 67th FRSD commander (middle) the order to "TAKE CHARGE OF THE UNIT" during a change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Reese assumed command of the unit from Maj. Jessie Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 02:13
|Photo ID:
|7774514
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-PB921-0030
|Resolution:
|7520x3872
|Size:
|16.25 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT