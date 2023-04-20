67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Werner J. Barden, 519th Hospital Center commander (left) gives Maj. Tynika Reese, 67th FRSD commander (middle) the order to "TAKE CHARGE OF THE UNIT" during a change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Reese assumed command of the unit from Maj. Jessie Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

