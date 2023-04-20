67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

U.S. Army Maj. Jessie Smith, outgoing 67th FRSD commander provides her remarks during a change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Tynika Reese assumed command of the unit from Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
