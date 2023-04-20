67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Werner J. Barden, 519th Hospital Center, commander passes the unit guidon to Maj. Tynika Reese, incoming 67th FRSD commander during a change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Reese assumed command of the unit from Maj. Jessie Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

