67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

U.S. Army Maj. Jessie Smith, outgoing 67th FRSD commander passes the unit guidon to Col. Werner J. Barden, 519th Hospital Center, commander during a change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Tynika Reese assumed command of the unit from Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

