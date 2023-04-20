Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command [Image 3 of 10]

    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ricardo Sanchez, 67th FRSD Detachment Sergeant prepares to pass the unit guidon during a change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Tynika Reese assumed command of the unit from Maj. Jessie Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 02:13
    Photo ID: 7774507
    VIRIN: 230421-A-PB921-0011
    Resolution: 6848x5216
    Size: 19.58 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command
    67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    519th Hospital Center
    7th ATC-TSAE
    67th FRSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT