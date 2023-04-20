U.S. Army Col. Werner J. Barden, commander, 519th Hospital Center, addresses the audience during the 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, change of command ceremony on April 21, 2023 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Maj. Tynika Reese assumed command of the unit from Maj. Jessie Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 02:13
|Photo ID:
|7774511
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-PB921-0019
|Resolution:
|3479x3675
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
