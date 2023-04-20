Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier

U.S. Army Maj. Frank G. Marsh, commander of the Fox company, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, gives information about the aircrafts at Marshall Airfield, Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The 1st. Inf. Div. hosted the Society of the 1st Inf. Div.’s 102nd annual reunion with a tour of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

