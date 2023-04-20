Members of The Society of the 1st Infantry Division pose at Victory Hall, Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The 1st. Inf. Div. hosted the society’s 102nd annual reunion with a tour of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7773994
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-KM154-038
|Resolution:
|6171x3465
|Size:
|11.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT