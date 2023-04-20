Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier

Members of The Society of the 1st Infantry Division pose at Victory Hall, Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The 1st. Inf. Div. hosted the society’s 102nd annual reunion with a tour of the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

Date Taken: 04.28.2023
Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US