    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 5 of 6]

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Soldiers and members of the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. gather for lunch at Cantigny Dining Facility, Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The Society of the 1st Inf. Div. visited the installation to meet with the Soldiers and have their 102nd annual dinner. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7773996
    VIRIN: 230428-A-KM154-150
    Resolution: 5963x3514
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Infantry Division
    Fort Riley
    People First
    Society of the First Infantry Division
    1NCO

