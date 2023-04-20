1st Infantry Division Soldiers and members of the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. gather for lunch at Cantigny Dining Facility, Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The Society of the 1st Inf. Div. visited the installation to meet with the Soldiers and have their 102nd annual dinner. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7773996
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-KM154-150
|Resolution:
|5963x3514
|Size:
|11 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT