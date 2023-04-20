U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Waddel, an M1 Armor Crewman, Charlie Company, 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt., 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (right), discusses with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Roger Gross (left) about the features of a M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank at the 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt. motor pool in Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The Society of the 1st Infantry Division visited the installation for their 102nd annual reunion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga