    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 4 of 6]

    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Waddel, an M1 Armor Crewman, Charlie Company, 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt., 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division (right), discusses with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Roger Gross (left) about the features of a M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank at the 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt. motor pool in Fort Riley, Kansas, April 28, 2023. The Society of the 1st Infantry Division visited the installation for their 102nd annual reunion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7773995
    VIRIN: 230428-A-KM154-069
    Resolution: 6000x4391
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Infantry Division
    Fort Riley
    People First
    Society of the First Infantry Division
    1NCO

