The Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard presents the colors at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center in Junction City, Kansas, April 29, 2023. Past and current officers of the 1st Inf. Div. gathered to celebrate the history of the division and the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7773991
|VIRIN:
|230429-A-KM154-025
|Resolution:
|3283x4065
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT