Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 1 of 6]

    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard presents the colors at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center in Junction City, Kansas, April 29, 2023. Past and current officers of the 1st Inf. Div. gathered to celebrate the history of the division and the Society of the 1st Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 18:00
    Photo ID: 7773991
    VIRIN: 230429-A-KM154-025
    Resolution: 3283x4065
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier
    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier
    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier
    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier
    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier
    Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Infantry Division
    Fort Riley
    People First
    Society of the First Infantry Division
    1NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT