U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dennis Bruzina, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, gives a speech at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center in Junction City, Kansas, April 29, 2023. Bruzina was recognized for being the oldest in attendance at the officers of the 1st Inf. Div. dinner. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Daniela Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7773992
|VIRIN:
|230429-A-KM154-050
|Resolution:
|5796x4018
|Size:
|11.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Once a Big Red One Soldier, Always a Big Red One Soldier [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
