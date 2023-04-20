1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry, is greeted by family and friends after her Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, GA, April 28, 2023.
|04.28.2023
|05.01.2023 20:47
|7771889
|230428-A-XI680-668
|3360x2240
|3.82 MB
|US
|6
|1
This work, Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS
Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab
