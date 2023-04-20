Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab

“Anyone can do it, if you set your mind to it.”



Many children grow up hearing such platitudes, and most of us stop believing in them by the time we

are young adults. This is not the case for 1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria of the U.S. Army Reserve, 100th Battalion, 442nd

Infantry. She always knew that she really could do whatever she set her mind to do. And for Zaccaria, pushing

herself has always been attached to a higher purpose. “She’s been doing volunteer work since she was in 7th grade.

She’s always wanted to serve, but I never thought it would lead to this,” said her mother, Jane Zaccaria.



On Friday, April 28th, Zaccaria joined the short list of women who have pinned the

coveted U.S. Army Ranger Tab. She graduated from the grueling course without any

need for recycling or retraining. Zaccaria is also the first female Army Reserve Infantry

Officer to pin the Ranger Tab. Prior to Ranger school, she completed the Infantry Basic

Officer Leader Course (IBOLC), which is touted as another extremely challenging

course for soldiers. While there, she became the first female Soldier to ever win the

prestigious Iron Man Award. But preparing to earn the Ranger Tab came with its own

unique challenges.



Ranger school is not for the faint of heart. It is one of the most difficult, rigorous

training courses for a soldier to complete. When soldiers pin the Ranger Tab, they are

expected to be experts at leading other soldiers through difficult missions. During the

61-day course, the soldiers are pushed to exhaustion both physically and mentally while

being trained in combat arms skills. Preparing for the Ranger course is a huge task.

Successful students usually seek out assistance from other, more experienced soldiers

- mentors who can guide them and push them to achieve excellence.



Zaccaria found a mentor in combat veteran and 9th Mission Support Command

Soldier Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dornbusch, who took her under his wing. Dornbusch had to

incorporate many methods to challenge Zaccaria.



“It was a program that incorporated tactical training directly associated with

Ranger School. We added rucking, tactical knowledge…cardiovascular training in the

ocean with short and long swims, cross training workouts, land navigation, weapons

training, and team events…all to ensure she had the tactical awareness and skills

needed to prepare,” he said. Such preparation took a lot of personal time for both the

mentor, Dornbusch, and his mentee, Zaccaria, however Dornbusch found all the effort

worthwhile, saying, “It was such a joy to work with someone who was so driven. She is

a true leader who wants to be challenged…and is one of the best I’ve ever worked

with.”



So, what inspired Lt. Zaccaria to go from swearing in as an Army Reserve

Soldier to wearing a Ranger Tab? “Three years ago, I saw an article about Maj. Kristen

Griest, who was the first female to get the ranger tab. I had recently just joined the Army

Reserve and I just thought, That's the coolest thing of all time,” she said. Zaccaria was a

multi-sport athlete, competing in swimming, rowing crew, lacrosse, and soccer in high

school, as well as cross country and track in college. Thus, the physically challenging

demands of the Army didn’t intimidate Zaccaria, they invigorated her.



Many soldiers don’t know they can go to Ranger School while being in the Army

Reserve, but once Zaccaria found out it was possible, she was determined to do it. “I

read about Ranger School, and I thought, I wanna do that! She did it (Maj. Griest), so

why can’t I?” Three years and sixty-two days later, she has a Ranger Tab.



It has been a succession of high achievements for the Army Reserve Lieutenant.

But those who know her best say Zaccaria’s joy throughout the process is what stands

out most. “She takes it in stride, she’s got tenacity. She doesn’t have any fear and she is

the epitome of a Ranger from all they told us (at graduation) today. She’s had a smile on

her face throughout the whole process,” said her mother, Jane Zaccaria. Her father

Anthony Zaccaria remarked, “It’s been humbling as her parent to watch it happen. It’s

been both a humbling thing and a proud thing to be honest.”



Lt. Zaccaria noted that success at Ranger school depended more on character

than individual skillset. “Be a good dude. That’s sort of the saying at Ranger School. It’s

all about teamwork, it’s all about working with (your squad) and doing things for the

person next to you. As long as you have the mindset that you’re going to go in, and

shell out for the Ranger next to you, you will be successful.” She further stated that

leaning on mentors who have been through similar army challenges is critical.



It is true that accomplishing our dreams takes hard work. But Anna Zaccaria has

shown that determination and grit, powered by joy, can accomplish almost anything.

“Anybody that wants to can do it. All that it takes is a little preparation. It doesn’t matter

if you are a man or a woman, as long as you come in prepared.” Zaccaria continues to

forge a path that pushes all those around her. Her friend from basic training, Katie

Sepkovich, said, “I can’t stop smiling, she’s such an inspiration!” Indeed, such

perseverance inspires us all. Tab up, Zaccaria. Rangers, lead the way!

Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 Story ID: 443784 Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US by SFC Jerimiah Richardson