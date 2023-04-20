Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson | 1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry, is greeted by family and...... read more read more

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    “Anyone can do it, if you set your mind to it.”

    Many children grow up hearing such platitudes, and most of us stop believing in them by the time we
    are young adults. This is not the case for 1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria of the U.S. Army Reserve, 100th Battalion, 442nd
    Infantry. She always knew that she really could do whatever she set her mind to do. And for Zaccaria, pushing
    herself has always been attached to a higher purpose. “She’s been doing volunteer work since she was in 7th grade.
    She’s always wanted to serve, but I never thought it would lead to this,” said her mother, Jane Zaccaria.

    On Friday, April 28th, Zaccaria joined the short list of women who have pinned the
    coveted U.S. Army Ranger Tab. She graduated from the grueling course without any
    need for recycling or retraining. Zaccaria is also the first female Army Reserve Infantry
    Officer to pin the Ranger Tab. Prior to Ranger school, she completed the Infantry Basic
    Officer Leader Course (IBOLC), which is touted as another extremely challenging
    course for soldiers. While there, she became the first female Soldier to ever win the
    prestigious Iron Man Award. But preparing to earn the Ranger Tab came with its own
    unique challenges.

    Ranger school is not for the faint of heart. It is one of the most difficult, rigorous
    training courses for a soldier to complete. When soldiers pin the Ranger Tab, they are
    expected to be experts at leading other soldiers through difficult missions. During the
    61-day course, the soldiers are pushed to exhaustion both physically and mentally while
    being trained in combat arms skills. Preparing for the Ranger course is a huge task.
    Successful students usually seek out assistance from other, more experienced soldiers
    - mentors who can guide them and push them to achieve excellence.

    Zaccaria found a mentor in combat veteran and 9th Mission Support Command
    Soldier Staff Sgt. Jeremy Dornbusch, who took her under his wing. Dornbusch had to
    incorporate many methods to challenge Zaccaria.

    “It was a program that incorporated tactical training directly associated with
    Ranger School. We added rucking, tactical knowledge…cardiovascular training in the
    ocean with short and long swims, cross training workouts, land navigation, weapons
    training, and team events…all to ensure she had the tactical awareness and skills
    needed to prepare,” he said. Such preparation took a lot of personal time for both the
    mentor, Dornbusch, and his mentee, Zaccaria, however Dornbusch found all the effort
    worthwhile, saying, “It was such a joy to work with someone who was so driven. She is
    a true leader who wants to be challenged…and is one of the best I’ve ever worked
    with.”

    So, what inspired Lt. Zaccaria to go from swearing in as an Army Reserve
    Soldier to wearing a Ranger Tab? “Three years ago, I saw an article about Maj. Kristen
    Griest, who was the first female to get the ranger tab. I had recently just joined the Army
    Reserve and I just thought, That's the coolest thing of all time,” she said. Zaccaria was a
    multi-sport athlete, competing in swimming, rowing crew, lacrosse, and soccer in high
    school, as well as cross country and track in college. Thus, the physically challenging
    demands of the Army didn’t intimidate Zaccaria, they invigorated her.

    Many soldiers don’t know they can go to Ranger School while being in the Army
    Reserve, but once Zaccaria found out it was possible, she was determined to do it. “I
    read about Ranger School, and I thought, I wanna do that! She did it (Maj. Griest), so
    why can’t I?” Three years and sixty-two days later, she has a Ranger Tab.

    It has been a succession of high achievements for the Army Reserve Lieutenant.
    But those who know her best say Zaccaria’s joy throughout the process is what stands
    out most. “She takes it in stride, she’s got tenacity. She doesn’t have any fear and she is
    the epitome of a Ranger from all they told us (at graduation) today. She’s had a smile on
    her face throughout the whole process,” said her mother, Jane Zaccaria. Her father
    Anthony Zaccaria remarked, “It’s been humbling as her parent to watch it happen. It’s
    been both a humbling thing and a proud thing to be honest.”

    Lt. Zaccaria noted that success at Ranger school depended more on character
    than individual skillset. “Be a good dude. That’s sort of the saying at Ranger School. It’s
    all about teamwork, it’s all about working with (your squad) and doing things for the
    person next to you. As long as you have the mindset that you’re going to go in, and
    shell out for the Ranger next to you, you will be successful.” She further stated that
    leaning on mentors who have been through similar army challenges is critical.

    It is true that accomplishing our dreams takes hard work. But Anna Zaccaria has
    shown that determination and grit, powered by joy, can accomplish almost anything.
    “Anybody that wants to can do it. All that it takes is a little preparation. It doesn’t matter
    if you are a man or a woman, as long as you come in prepared.” Zaccaria continues to
    forge a path that pushes all those around her. Her friend from basic training, Katie
    Sepkovich, said, “I can’t stop smiling, she’s such an inspiration!” Indeed, such
    perseverance inspires us all. Tab up, Zaccaria. Rangers, lead the way!

