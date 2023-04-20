1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria, 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry, (center) and her best friend Katie Sepkovich (left) react to each other in celebration after Zaccaria’s Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, GA, April 28, 2023.
Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab
