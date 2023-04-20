1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria (center) poses with her mentor SSG Jeremy Dornbusch (left) and Cpt. Ignacio Naudon (right) while celebrating after her Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, GA, April 28, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 20:47
|Photo ID:
|7771888
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-XI680-621
|Resolution:
|1653x1712
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT