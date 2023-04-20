Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab [Image 3 of 7]

    Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Anna Zaccaria and her training company, Charlie Company, 2nd Platoon, 4th Ranger Battalion stand at parade rest just before graduating Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, GA, April 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7771886
    VIRIN: 230428-A-XI680-489
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Female Army Reserve Soldier Receives Ranger Tab [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Ranger
    9th Mission Support Command
    Go For Broke
    Pride of the Pacific

