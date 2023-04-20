Teaching frontline recruiters

Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing and local educators from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station recruitment area pose for a group photo in front of a C-130H Hercules, April 27, 2023, at Youngstown ARS. More than 30 local educators from the Youngstown ARS recruitment area were invited to fly military air to support Air Force recruitment efforts within local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

