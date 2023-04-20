Teaching frontline recruiters

A local educator from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station recruitment area records a video on the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing en route to Niagara Falls, April 27, 2023. More than 30 educators were invited to fly military air to support Air Force recruitment efforts within local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|04.27.2023
|05.01.2023 13:22
|7770929
|230427-F-WH833-1255
|8256x5504
|2.08 MB
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|0
|0
