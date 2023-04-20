Teaching frontline recruiters

Seth Basista, a teacher with STEM Academy, and Dustin Cramer, a teacher with Canfield STEM, look out the window of a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing en route to Niagara Falls, April 27, 2023. More than 30 local educators from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station recruitment area were invited to fly military air to support Air Force recruitment efforts within local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

