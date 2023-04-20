A local educator from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station recruitment area looks out the window of a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing en route to Niagara Falls, April 27, 2023. More than 30 educators were invited to fly military air to support Air Force recruitment efforts within local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 13:22 Photo ID: 7770925 VIRIN: 230427-F-WH833-1144 Resolution: 8000x4500 Size: 1.33 MB Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teaching frontline recruiters [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.