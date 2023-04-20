The view from an observation bubble on a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing en route to Niagara Falls, April 27, 2023. More than 30 local educators from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station recruitment area were invited to fly military air to support Air Force recruitment efforts within local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|7770927
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-WH833-1297
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Teaching frontline recruiters [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT