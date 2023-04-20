Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaching frontline recruiters

    Teaching frontline recruiters

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Local educators from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station recruitment area look out the flight deck windows of a C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing while circling above Niagara Falls, April 27, 2023. More than 30 educators were invited to fly military air to support Air Force recruitment efforts within local schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 13:22
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    This work, Teaching frontline recruiters, by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130H Hercules
    Air Force Reserve
    Recruiters
    Air Force
    Educators
    military air

