230428-N-KG461-2044

MIAMI (April 28, 2023) Cmdr. Jim Welsch, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), from Cambridge, Md., and Yuli Gurriel, Major League Baseball player for the Miami Marlins, video chat with Welsch’s son during batting practice at Fleet Week Night with the Miami Marlins as part of Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 7769244 VIRIN: 230428-N-KG461-2044 Resolution: 5622x4016 Size: 831.79 KB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.