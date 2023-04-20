Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game

230428-N-KG461-2159

MIAMI (April 28, 2023) Musician 2nd Class Emily Kershaw, assigned to the Navy Region Southeast Band, from Bremerton, Wash., sings the national anthem during Fleet Week Night with the Miami Marlins as part of Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7769252 VIRIN: 230428-N-KG461-2159 Resolution: 5445x3063 Size: 883.02 KB Location: MIAMI, FL, US