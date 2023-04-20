Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game

230428-N-KG461-2162

MIAMI (April 28, 2023) A combined color guard team from USS New York (LPD 21) and the embarked Second Assault Amphibian Battalion parade the colors during the national anthem during Fleet Week Night with the Miami Marlins as part of Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

