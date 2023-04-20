Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game [Image 11 of 16]

    Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    230428-N-KG461-2162
    MIAMI (April 28, 2023) A combined color guard team from USS New York (LPD 21) and the embarked Second Assault Amphibian Battalion parade the colors during the national anthem during Fleet Week Night with the Miami Marlins as part of Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 7769253
    VIRIN: 230428-N-KG461-2162
    Resolution: 6016x3384
    Size: 855.39 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Baseball
    U.S. Navy
    Miami Marlins
    FWPEV23
    Fleet Week Night

