Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game

MIAMI (April 28, 2023) Sailors and U.S. Marines watch batting practice at Fleet Week Night with the Miami Marlins as part of Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

