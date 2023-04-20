Miami Marlins Host Fleet Week Service Members to a Memorable Evening at the Ballpark

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – More than 500 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen “invaded” loanDepot Park Friday, April 28 to enjoy Military Night with the Marlins.



The service members were from the commands participating in Fleet Week Port Everglades from April 23-30. Not only did they get to enjoy the action on the field but were able to be a part of the festivities. USS Indiana (SSN 789) Sailors shouted out “play ball” to begin the game, Captain John Fischer and Master Chief Keethrone Eugene from Navy Region Southeast walked out the Marlins’ line-up card to the umpires, a combined team of 2nd Amphibian Assault Marines and USS New York Sailors provided the color guard, and Culinary Specialist Second Class Akin Deliceiux from USS New York threw out the ceremonial first pitch.



Additionally, Navy Band Southeast’s popular music group “Pride” performed in the Marlins’ Biscayne Bay facility on the concourse before the game and vocalist Musician Second Class Emily Kershaw sang the National Anthem.



USS Cole (DDG 67), USS New York (LPD 21), USNS Newport (E-TPF-12), USS Indiana (SSN 789) and the Coast Guard ship USCGC William Flores (WPC-1103) are in Fort Lauderdale April 23-30 and working with Expeditionary Strike Group TWO, Navy Region Southeast, Coast Guard Sector Miami as well as other area commands for the occasion.



More than 20 service members were even invited to observe batting practice from the field. While there, several players wondered over to shake hands and sign a few autographs for the service members, including: Second Baseman Luis Arraez, Relief Pitcher Andrew Nardi and Manager Skip Schumaker.



Cmdr. Jim Welsch, commanding officer of USS Cole, was thrilled when his son’s favorite player, Yuli Gurriel, stopped by. Gurriel signed a ball, while Welsch got his son on the phone to see the encounter. Dylan Welsch keeps a similar hairstyle to the ballplayer, and when shown, Gurriel quipped, “His is better!”



“[My son] was freaking out and texting me like crazy!” Welsch said. “[Yuli] is such a great role model and was just very gracious.”



Deliceiux was equally excited for his Marlins experience. A 2018 graduate of Everglades High School, he enlisted shortly after graduation. Throwing the first pitch at a major league baseball game was the furthest from his mind as he was headed down to his hometown.



“I thought [the Captain] was joking when he told me,” Deliceiux said. “I was surprised, but definitely something I will never forget!”



As much as the service members enjoyed the experiences, the Marlins appreciate the opportunity to play host to the event each year.



"The men and women of our armed forces who serve our country are held in high regard here at the Miami Marlins, and we are honored to host these incredible individuals at LoanDepot Park for Fleet Week as well as our Salute & Serve Days throughout the season,” said Angela Smith, Senior Director of Community Impact. “It is our pleasure to open our doors and welcome this amazing group to our ballpark. As a professional sports team, we have a unique platform to provide experiences and create memories for our service members that we hope they will remember for the rest of their lives.”



All the attending service members received complimentary tickets to the game and with all the pre-game activity, and the attention paid to the Sailors and Marines on the scoreboard throughout the game – it was truly a rare experience.



“I can’t thank the Marlins enough for taking care of our service members the way they did,” said Rear Adm. Tom Williams, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO. “These young men and women make great sacrifices in service to the nation, and to see them recognized for their dedication – not just by the Marlins, but also by the fans in the stadium – was very gratifying.”



Information on events and activities may be found by visiting https://browardnavydaysinc.org/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FleetWeekPortEverglades.

Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023