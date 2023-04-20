230428-N-KG461-2075

MIAMI (April 28, 2023) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Mandy Palante, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), gets an autograph from Andrew Nardi, relief pitcher for the Miami Marlins, during batting practice at Fleet Week Night with the Miami Marlins as part of Navy Fleet Week Port Everglades. This year marks the 32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.29.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 7769247 VIRIN: 230428-N-KG461-2075 Resolution: 5360x3829 Size: 800.06 KB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week Night at Miami Marlins Game [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.