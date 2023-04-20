Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” jump from an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. JBER’s Army and Air Force personnel work together to execute agile combat support to enable and sustain lethality in a strategic location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

