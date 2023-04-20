Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 6 of 13]

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” descends after jumping from a Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. The 11th Airborne Division conducts multi-domain operations in the Arctic, defending critical infrastructure in homeland defense and is capable of decisively defeating any adversary in extreme cold weather and in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7768310
    VIRIN: 230425-F-RJ686-1355
    Resolution: 4667x3111
    Size: 675.72 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airborne Operations

    Paratrooper

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    arctic
    airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    3rd ASOS
    TACPs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT