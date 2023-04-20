Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 11 of 13]

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” jump from an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. JBER’s Army and Air Force personnel work together to execute agile combat support to enable and sustain lethality in a strategic location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:35
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    Tactical Air Control Party

    Airborne Operations

    C-17A Globemaster III

    paratroopers
    arctic
    airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    3rd ASOS
    TACPs

