Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Liggett, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, heads to the rally point after conducting airborne operations at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. The 3rd ASOS trains, equips, and deploys TACP members in order to support the 11th Airborne Division and 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

