U.S. Army Private First Class Aiden Haislip, a paratrooper assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, packs a parachute after jumping from an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. The 11th Airborne Division conducts multi-domain operations in the Arctic, defending critical infrastructure in homeland defense and is capable of decisively defeating any adversary in extreme cold weather and in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:35 Photo ID: 7768311 VIRIN: 230425-F-RJ686-1330 Resolution: 4473x2982 Size: 1.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.