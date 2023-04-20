Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 8 of 13]

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, drops container delivery bundles at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 25, 2023. JBER’s Army and Air Force personnel work together to execute agile combat support to enable and sustain lethality in a strategic location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7768312
    VIRIN: 230425-F-RJ686-1414
    Resolution: 4485x2990
    Size: 554.34 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations
    Army paratroopers, Air Force TACPs, and Air National Guard C-17s conduct joint airborne operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    Tactical Air Control Party

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Paratrooper

    Joint service

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    arctic
    airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    3rd ASOS
    TACPs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT