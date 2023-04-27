A child rides the mechanical bull during an event hosted by the Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.Airmen and families had the opportunity to meet Committee of 100 members, have dinner and enjoy obstacle courses, bounce houses, flight simulators, and a mechanical bull. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 7765255 VIRIN: 230424-F-KM205-0055 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.04 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.