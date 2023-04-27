Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A child rides the mechanical bull during an event hosted by the Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.Airmen and families had the opportunity to meet Committee of 100 members, have dinner and enjoy obstacle courses, bounce houses, flight simulators, and a mechanical bull. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7765255
    VIRIN: 230424-F-KM205-0055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Military Affairs Committee
    97 AMW
    Committee of 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT