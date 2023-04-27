Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

The Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 hosted a military appreciation dinner for Airmen and families at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.Attendees had the opportunity to meet Committee of 100 members, have dinner and enjoy obstacle courses, bounce houses, flight simulators, and a mechanical bull. The groups host multiple events throughout the year to support Altus Air Force Base and the community by welcoming new Airmen to “mobility’s hometown.”
