Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed | A child rides the mechanical bull during an event hosted by the Altus Chamber of...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed | A child rides the mechanical bull during an event hosted by the Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.Airmen and families had the opportunity to meet Committee of 100 members, have dinner and enjoy obstacle courses, bounce houses, flight simulators, and a mechanical bull. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed) see less | View Image Page