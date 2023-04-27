Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed | A child rides the mechanical bull during an event hosted by the Altus Chamber of...... read more read more

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 hosted a military appreciation dinner for Airmen and families at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.Attendees had the opportunity to meet Committee of 100 members, have dinner and enjoy obstacle courses, bounce houses, flight simulators, and a mechanical bull. The groups host multiple events throughout the year to support Altus Air Force Base and the community by welcoming new Airmen to “mobility’s hometown.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:13
    Story ID: 443529
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB, by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
    Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    Military Affairs Committee
    97 AMW
    Committee of 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT