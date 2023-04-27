A member of the Shortgrass Rattlesnake Association shows off a rattlesnake at an event hosted by the Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.Four members of the Shortgrass Rattlesnake Association came to handle the snakes so Airmen and their families could see them up close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7765250
|VIRIN:
|230424-F-VO459-062
|Resolution:
|5142x3421
|Size:
|599.79 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT