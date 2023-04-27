Children slide down the bounce house at a Committee of 100 event in Altus, Oklahoma, April24, 2023. Around 200 Airmen and families came to the Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 military appreciation dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 7765254 VIRIN: 230424-F-KM205-0099 Resolution: 5386x3584 Size: 781.03 KB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.