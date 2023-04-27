Members of the Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 serve chicken and pulled pork to Airmen and their families at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24,2023. The food was catered by an Oklahoma-based barbecue restaurant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kari Degraffenreed)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 7765256 VIRIN: 230424-F-KM205-004 Resolution: 5953x3961 Size: 1.09 MB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.