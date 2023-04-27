Committee of 100 welcomes Airmen to Altus AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, makes a speech during a Committee of 100 event at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, April 24, 2023.The Altus Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100 hosts multiple events throughout the year to support Altus Air Force Base and the community by welcoming new Airmen to “mobility’s hometown.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 16:12
|Photo ID:
|7765251
|VIRIN:
|230424-F-VO459-011
|Resolution:
|4746x3158
|Size:
|612.24 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
