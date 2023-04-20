Senior Airman Ruud Colin, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage technician, fulfills an order at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. LRS has parts and equipment stored across their various warehouses on base that are all essential in accomplishing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 18:34 Photo ID: 7758745 VIRIN: 230424-F-AL288-1111 Resolution: 5040x3600 Size: 3.46 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.