Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Spurling, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of individual protective equipment, picks up a crate with the assistance of Airman 1st Class Quinn McGovern, 355th LRS aircraft parts journeyman, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. These crates are used to move and store essential equipment for deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

