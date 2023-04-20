Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM [Image 2 of 9]

    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Isaac Groves, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness spares packaging journeyman, moves a crate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. LRS is responsible for issuing and packing a wide variety of equipment for deployments and exercises to ensure Airmen are ready for any fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 18:34
    Photo ID: 7758738
    VIRIN: 230424-F-AL288-1008
    Resolution: 3832x2737
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM
    Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Airmen
    LRS
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT