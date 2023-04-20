Senior Airman Isaac Groves, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness spares packaging journeyman, moves a crate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. LRS is responsible for issuing and packing a wide variety of equipment for deployments and exercises to ensure Airmen are ready for any fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7758738
|VIRIN:
|230424-F-AL288-1008
|Resolution:
|3832x2737
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT