Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Spurling, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of individual protective equipment, instructs Airman 1st Class Quinn McGovern, 355th LRS aircraft parts journeyman, during his forklift certification at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. It is essential that LRS supply Airmen remain forklift certified because it is an essential part of their job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

