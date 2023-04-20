Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marcello Alvarez Salgado, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of aircraft parts storage, pulls a part to fulfill an order at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. LRS has parts and equipment stored across their various warehouses on base that are all essential in accomplishing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

