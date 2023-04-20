Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen across DM

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron moves boxes containing individual protective equipment with a forklift at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 24, 2023. Individual protective equipment consists of essential supplies that are issued to Airmen for deployments and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|04.24.2023
|04.24.2023 18:34
|7758741
|230424-F-AL288-1073
|4024x5634
|3.47 MB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|1
|0
